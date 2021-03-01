|
Citation
|
Xuepeng J, Xin'ge C, Kun GUO. China Saf. Sci. J. 2021; 31(3): 105-111.
|
Vernacular Title
|
侧部点式排烟隧道火灾临界风速研究
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, China Occupational Safety and Health Association, Publisher Gai Xue bao)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In order to obtain dimensionless formula to calculate critical velocity of tunnel fire in lateral point smoke extraction pattern, dimensional analysis was made on relevant influencing factors of critical velocity according to π theorem and similarity theory, and a dimensionless functional relation of three influencing factors were derived. Then, numerical simulation was conducted to define quantitative relationship between critical velocity and fire heat release rate, smoke exhaust volume and distance between smoke vent and fire source. The results show that when distance between dimensionless smoke vent and fire source is less than 2.22, critical velocity increases along with increase of distance by 1/25 power, but decreases along with increase of smoke exhaust by -3/50 power. However, when it is greater than 2.22, critical velocity no longer changes with either distance or smoke exhaust. Meanwhile, with increase in heat release rate, it always rises by 1/3 power.
Language: en