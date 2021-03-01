Abstract

In order to explore impact mechanism of accident vehicles on urban three-lane road traffic, firstly, characteristics of traffic flow on such roads were analyzed considering influence of accident vehicles. Then, a traffic flow model of cellular automaton was established which featured left lane priority and active and passive behavior of risky lane changing. Finally, traffic flow evolution along with change of accident durationtdwas studied when accident vehicle was located on lane M and R respectively. The results show that accident vehicle would cause traffic bottleneck with space-time characteristics of vehicles gathering upstream and sparse vehicles downstream, thus inducing traffic congestion. It has less impact on three-lane traffic than on two-lane traffic, and the same when it is on lane M than on lane R, but the difference of its impact decreases along with increase of p(sub)e.



为探究事故车辆对城市三车道道路交通影响机制,首先,分析考虑事故车辆的城市三车道道路交通流特征;然后,构建左车道优先且考虑主动抢道和被动抢道行为的元胞自动机交通流模型;最后;研究事故持续时间td变化时事故车辆分别位于M道和R道的城市道路交通流演化。结果表明:事故车辆会形成交通瓶颈,呈现上游车辆聚集下游车辆稀疏的时空特征,诱发交通拥堵,事故车辆对三车道交通影响明显小于两车道情形;且事故车辆位于R车道对道路交通流影响比事故车辆位于M车道更小,但这种影响的差异随进车率pe增加而减小。

