事故车辆影响下的城市三车道道路交通流仿真
In order to explore impact mechanism of accident vehicles on urban three-lane road traffic, firstly, characteristics of traffic flow on such roads were analyzed considering influence of accident vehicles. Then, a traffic flow model of cellular automaton was established which featured left lane priority and active and passive behavior of risky lane changing. Finally, traffic flow evolution along with change of accident durationtdwas studied when accident vehicle was located on lane M and R respectively. The results show that accident vehicle would cause traffic bottleneck with space-time characteristics of vehicles gathering upstream and sparse vehicles downstream, thus inducing traffic congestion. It has less impact on three-lane traffic than on two-lane traffic, and the same when it is on lane M than on lane R, but the difference of its impact decreases along with increase of p(sub)e.
