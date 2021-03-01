|
Citation
|
Yu W, Jia X, Yingtong Z. China Saf. Sci. J. 2021; 31(3): 121-127.
|
Vernacular Title
|
不同温度下超高层建筑窗口火蔓延模拟分析
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, China Occupational Safety and Health Association, Publisher Gai Xue bao)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In order to study influence of different temperature conditions on flame fusion height of window plume of concave super high-rise building, fire model of concave super high-rise building under different temperature conditions were numerically simulated by PyroSim software, and temperature distribution isotherm and temperature curve of longitudinal continuous multiple windows were analyzed. The results show that flame height increases by 4.5-5.9 m when dangerous temperature reaches 540 ℃ at 3 windows compared with 2 windows in longitudinal continuous window.When dangerous temperature reached 350 ℃, flame height increased by 11.0-13.3 m. Flame height increases by 3.0-3.4 m when longitudinal continuous 4 window compared with 3 window combustion at dangerous temperature of 540 ℃. When dangerous temperature is 350 ℃, flame height rises by 7.8-9.5 m. For concave super high-rise building, the greater the temperature difference between indoor and outdoor, the higher the flame fusion height. Begin from longitudinal continuous 3 windows, growth trend of flame fusion height decreases.
Language: en