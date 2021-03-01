Abstract

In order to study impacts of restraint system on occupant injury in a frontal collision of a coach, a simulation model of frontal crash was built by using LS_DYAN, and a crash experiment was performed at 50 km/h with 100% of coach front striking a rigid barrier. Then, the simulation model was validated against crash-test in terms of vehicle deformation, acceleration, and occupant injury. Finally, based on verified model, comprehensive analysis and evaluation were carried out on occupant motion response and injury for conditions, including different seat pitch, carriage position, and seat belt type. The results show that overall trend of acceleration time-history at different positions is similar, but specific peak and its timing are different. Increasing seat pitch and active pretension seatbelt can effectively reduce value of head injury while raise that of neck injury. Chest injury value and femur force of passengers are not greatly affected by active pretension seatbelt, seat pitch, and carriage position.



为探究约束系统在全承载客车正面碰撞事故中对乘客损伤的影响,利用有限元分析软件LSDYNA建立某大客车正面碰撞仿真模型,并开展整车50 km/h正面100%重叠碰撞固定刚性壁障试验;从车身变形、加速度曲线和乘员损伤等3方面验证仿真模型;基于已验证的仿真模型,开展不同座椅间距、车厢位置及安全带类型的乘员运动响应和损伤等综合分析与评价。研究结果表明:不同位置车身加速度波形整体趋势相似,但具体峰值和出现时刻存在差异;增大座椅间距和主动预紧安全带能够有效降低降低头部损伤值,而颈部损伤则随之增大;乘客胸部损伤值和大腿力受主动预紧安全带、座椅间距和车厢位置影响不大。

