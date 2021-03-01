|
Junde SI, Jianping LI, Boqiang Z, Mingying SUN. China Saf. Sci. J. 2021; 31(3): 135-141.
大客车正面碰撞乘客约束系统仿真分析
In order to study impacts of restraint system on occupant injury in a frontal collision of a coach, a simulation model of frontal crash was built by using LS_DYAN, and a crash experiment was performed at 50 km/h with 100% of coach front striking a rigid barrier. Then, the simulation model was validated against crash-test in terms of vehicle deformation, acceleration, and occupant injury. Finally, based on verified model, comprehensive analysis and evaluation were carried out on occupant motion response and injury for conditions, including different seat pitch, carriage position, and seat belt type. The results show that overall trend of acceleration time-history at different positions is similar, but specific peak and its timing are different. Increasing seat pitch and active pretension seatbelt can effectively reduce value of head injury while raise that of neck injury. Chest injury value and femur force of passengers are not greatly affected by active pretension seatbelt, seat pitch, and carriage position.
