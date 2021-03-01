Abstract

In order to improve coping abilities of subway passengers against fire, a theoretical model of fire stress process was constructed based on the stress response model. Then, 357 valid questionnaires were collected, factor analysis and SEM were used to explore six variables of individual characteristics, specific situations, cognitive evaluation, social support, coping styles and coping outcomes as well as interaction between them. The results show that individual characteristics can positively regulate results of psychological response, while specific situation variables can reversely regulate them. Cognitive evaluation has a significant positive mediating effect on them, while coping style and social support have no significant ones. Specific situation can have a significant positive impact on coping style, cognitive evaluation and social support.





为提高地铁乘客的火灾应对能力,基于应激反应模型,构建地铁火灾应激反应过程理论模型;收集357份有效问卷数据,采用因子分析和结构方程模型（SEM）,探讨个体特性、特定情境、认知评价、社会支持、应对方式和应对结果 6个变量及变量各维度之间的相互影响关系。研究结果表明:个体特性可以正向调节心理反应结果,特定情境变量可以反向调节心理反应结果,认知评价对心理反应结果有显著的正向中介作用,应对方式和社会支持对心理反应的中介作用不显著;特定情境会对应对方式、认知评价会对社会支持产生显著的正向影响关系。



