Abstract

In order to analyze spatial pattern characteristics of city fire risks, a scientific fire prevention and control system was proposed and Hefei was selected as case study. Based on POI data, NPP/VIIRS light data,fire station data, road information and other multi-sourced data. SAVEE model and iterative method were used to assess risk of urban fire.Location-allocation(L-A)model was introduced to evaluate current city fire stations and layout of fire stations was optimized from different target situations.The study shows that high risk areas of fire are mainly concentrated in the built-up areas within the second ring road of Hefei city, especially old urban area, west railway station area, administrative area, science city and new center in the east. Existing 48 fire stations have a good coverage rate of POI in study area, with a coverage rate of 86.76%, while coverage rate of NPP/VIIRS is only 55.94%. Coverage rate is still insufficient in the northeast, northwest and south parts of Hefei. Based on the maximized coverage model, 44 new fire stations are planned to significantly increase coverage of response time of 5 min, which can further consolidate urban fire safety.



为探析城市火灾风险的空间格局特征,提出科学的火灾防控体系,以合肥市为研究对象,基于火灾风险兴趣点（POI）数据、NPP/VIIRS夜间灯光影像数据、消防站与道路信息等多源数据,运用SAVEE模型和迭代方程评估城市火灾风险,并引入区位-配置（L-A）模型,从不同目标情境优化消防站点布局。研究表明:火灾高风险区主要集中于合肥市二环以内的建成区,尤其是老城区、合肥西站片区、政务区、科学城和东部新中心等区域;现有48座消防站对研究区内的POI覆盖效果较好,覆盖率为86.76%,而对NPP/VIIRS覆盖效果一般,覆盖率仅为55.94%,覆盖率在合肥市东北部、西北部和南部部分地区仍有不足;基于最大化覆盖模型,规划新增44座消防站,明显提升5 min响应时间的覆盖率,可进一步夯实城市消防安全。

