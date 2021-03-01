|
Citation
|
Wang A, Zhang Q, Lu L, Yu H, Huang C. China Saf. Sci. J. 2021; 31(3): 148-155.
|
Vernacular Title
|
多源数据支持下城市火灾风险评估及规划响应
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, China Occupational Safety and Health Association, Publisher Gai Xue bao)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In order to analyze spatial pattern characteristics of city fire risks, a scientific fire prevention and control system was proposed and Hefei was selected as case study. Based on POI data, NPP/VIIRS light data,fire station data, road information and other multi-sourced data. SAVEE model and iterative method were used to assess risk of urban fire.Location-allocation(L-A)model was introduced to evaluate current city fire stations and layout of fire stations was optimized from different target situations.The study shows that high risk areas of fire are mainly concentrated in the built-up areas within the second ring road of Hefei city, especially old urban area, west railway station area, administrative area, science city and new center in the east. Existing 48 fire stations have a good coverage rate of POI in study area, with a coverage rate of 86.76%, while coverage rate of NPP/VIIRS is only 55.94%. Coverage rate is still insufficient in the northeast, northwest and south parts of Hefei. Based on the maximized coverage model, 44 new fire stations are planned to significantly increase coverage of response time of 5 min, which can further consolidate urban fire safety.
Language: en