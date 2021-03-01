Abstract

In order to make drivers understand traffic signs more correctly and quickly, avoiding improper driving behavior, and improving driving safety, semantic cognition and emotional evaluation for traffic signs was investigated.



OBJECTIVE evaluation indicators of semantic congruence and emotional arousal of traffic signs using ERPs measurement combined with EEG time-frequency(TF)analysis was explored and a S1-S2 paradigm was adopted. The result shows that a larger N400 and θ activity in the same time window were elicited by semantically incongruent traffic sign and word pairs, which indicated semantic distance between traffic signs and words. A larger late positive potential (LPP) was induced by semantically congruent traffic sign-word pairs. It implied emotional arousal of participants. N400, θ wave and LPP can be used to determine semantic distance and emotional arousal in traffic signs. The results of ERPs combined with EEG TF analysis can provide a neuroscientific interpretation of behavioral data and it can be employed to measure traffic sign comprehension.



===



为了让驾驶员更正确快速地理解交通标志,避免不当驾驶行为,探究驾驶员对交通标志的语义认知和情绪加工过程。采用刺激1-刺激2（S1-S2）试验范式,基于事件相关电位（ERPs）技术和脑电信号（EEG）时频（TF）分析方法,研究交通标志语义一致性和情绪唤醒的客观评价指标。结果显示,交通标志和文字语义不一致条件下,同一时间窗表现出更大的N400和θ波活动,证实了交通标志和文字之间存在较大的语义距离;交通标志和文字语义一致条件下,诱发更大的晚期正成分（LPP）; N400、θ波和LPP可以用于判断交通标志的语义距离和情绪唤醒。ERPs结合EEG的TF分析结果能从神经科学的视角解释行为数据,可用于测量交通标志理解度。

