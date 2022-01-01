Abstract

In order to build an emotion recognition system based on drivers' physiological characteristics, simulated driving experiments were conducted on 20 novice drivers in different emotional states by using equipment such as eye trackers, and their visual data for four emotional states, including happiness, sadness, anger and neutral states, were collected during expriments. Then, visual data, including pupil changes, viewing position, saccade, regression and fixation duration, were analyzed by adopting Matlab and SPSS software. The results show that sadness and anger have a greater impact on the distribution frequency and changes of novice drivers' pupil size, three emotions have significant effects on the frequency, displacement, time, and speed of their eyes saccade, and three of them have different effects on distribution of their eyes fixation points.



为构建基于驾驶员生理特性情绪识别系统,采用眼动仪等设备对20名新手驾驶员开展不同情绪状态下的模拟驾驶试验,采集高兴、悲伤、愤怒3种情绪状态和无情绪下新手驾驶员的视觉数据,利用Matlab、SPSS软件统计分析新手驾驶员瞳孔变化、眼球扫视、注视点视觉数据。结果表明:悲伤、愤怒情绪对新手驾驶员瞳孔尺寸分布频率及其变化差异性影响较大;3种情绪对新手驾驶员扫视时眼球的运动次数、位移、时间、速度均有明显影响;3种情绪对新手驾驶员的注视点分布有差异性影响。

