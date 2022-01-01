Abstract

In order to study impacts of visual distraction degree on car following state in different traffic environments, three kinds of scenarios, urban, rural and motorway environment, were set up in a driving simulator, and vision occlusion method was used to quantify participants' visual distraction degree, and 0 seconds, 1 second and 2 seconds were chosen as three different occlusion duration. Then, 26 participants were tested on the simulator, and parameters like vehicle speed, longitudinal acceleration and vehicle position were collected. Finally, the repeated linear model was adopted to analyze influence of vision distraction degree on these parameters. The results show that car following distance and lane departure distance increase in urban, rural and motorway environment in sequence. On motorways, car following distance, time headway, and lane departure distance increase along with that of visual distraction degree. On urban and rural roads, visual distraction for 1 second does not have a significant effect on vehicles' movement state, and lane departure distance, car following distance and time headway only increase significantly when it lasts for 2 seconds, which leads to reduction of smoothness of vehicles' movement. And drivers can ensure driving safety by reducing driving speed and accelerating or decelerating it frequently.



===



为明确驾驶人在不同复杂度的交通环境下视觉分心程度对跟车运动状态的影响,在驾驶模拟器上搭建城市、乡村和高速道路3种交通环境,利用视线遮挡方法,设置0、1和2 s等3种固定时长,量化被试视觉分心程度;对26位被试进行模拟器驾驶试验,采集车辆速度、纵向加速度和车辆位置等参数;采用重复测量一般线性模型,分析视觉分心程度对上述参数的影响。结果表明:跟车距离和车道偏移距离在城市、乡村和高速道路上依次增加;在高速道路上,跟车距离、车头时距和车道偏移距离随视觉分心程度的增加而增大;而在城市和乡村道路上,视觉分心1 s并不会对车辆运动状态产生显著性影响,仅当视觉分心2 s时,才会导致车道偏离距离、跟车距离和车头时距显著增加,降低车辆运动的平稳性;驾驶人则通过降低车速和频繁加减速等补偿方式,保证车辆运行的安全性。

Language: en