Guo Z, Guo W, Tan J. China Saf. Sci. J. 2022; 32(1): 65-71.
驾驶员接管自动驾驶车辆的眼动特性和行为分析
Copyright © 2022, China Occupational Safety and Health Association, Publisher Gai Xue bao
unavailable
In order to explore visual characteristics of drivers while taking over automated vehicles, relationship between their eye movement and take-over response and manipulation behavior was analyzed, and driving simulation tests were conducted to collect driving behavior and eye movement data. Then, their visual perception characteristics in different take-over scenarios were analyzed by using statistical method, and variance law of eye movement indexes before and after TOR were explored. Finally, driving behavior was analyzed based on visual distribution and pupil change characteristics, and intrinsic relationship between eye movement features and take-over response and driving manipulation strategies was revealed. The results show that compared with static scenarios, drivers perceive elements induced from dynamic scenarios more frequently and the average fixation time is much shorter before TOR. Meanwhile, their visual distribution characteristics have a significant correlation with take-over behavior. After TOR, drivers' fixation time increases, while blinking frequency decreases, pupil diameter dilates and saccade amplitude increases. The pupil difference of drivers in different scenarios indicates that they have better vigilance level and more stable manipulation strategy when dealing with dynamic scenarios.
Language: en