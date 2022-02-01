Abstract

In order to investigate impacts of group behavior on pedestrian flow efficiency at the bottleneck of stairs, a movement model considering group behavior was established by using Anylogic platform based on movement data of field observation experiments in campus. Then, numerical simulation was conducted to study influence of the group's movement parameters, the stairs' geometric parameters and layout of barriers on passing time and density distribution of pedestrian flow. The results show that a large proportion of groups and group size prolong the passage time and increase duration of congestion. Chain configuration features the greatest traffic efficiency while side by side configuration has the most negative impact on passage process. Moreover, opposite impacts on passing efficiency are exerted when stair position changes for the cases with or without groups. Parallel placement of barriers can effectively reduce crowd density and improve passing efficiency of groups.



===



为探究楼梯瓶颈处群组行为对行人流通行效率的影响，基于校园内的观测试验获取群组运动参数，采用Anylogic仿真平台建立考虑群组行为特征的楼梯瓶颈处人员运动模型，根据不同的群组运动参数、楼梯几何参数和障碍物布置方式对行人流通行时间与密度分布的影响开展数值模拟。结果表明：较大的群组比例和群组规模均会延长行人流通行时间，增加通行过程中的拥堵持续时间；在链状构型下，群组通行效率较高，而并排构型对人员通行造成的负面影响最大；在有群组和无群组情况下，楼梯位置变化会产生相反的通行效果；平行放置障碍物可以有效降低人群密度，提高群组行人流的通行效率。

Language: en