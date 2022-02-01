|
Cao S, Xi X, Ni J, Yao M. China Saf. Sci. J. 2022; 32(2): 28-33.
考虑群组行为的楼梯瓶颈处行人流模拟
In order to investigate impacts of group behavior on pedestrian flow efficiency at the bottleneck of stairs, a movement model considering group behavior was established by using Anylogic platform based on movement data of field observation experiments in campus. Then, numerical simulation was conducted to study influence of the group's movement parameters, the stairs' geometric parameters and layout of barriers on passing time and density distribution of pedestrian flow. The results show that a large proportion of groups and group size prolong the passage time and increase duration of congestion. Chain configuration features the greatest traffic efficiency while side by side configuration has the most negative impact on passage process. Moreover, opposite impacts on passing efficiency are exerted when stair position changes for the cases with or without groups. Parallel placement of barriers can effectively reduce crowd density and improve passing efficiency of groups.
Language: en