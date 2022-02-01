|
Qiao J, Xu X, Liu C, Zhao J, Liu Y. China Saf. Sci. J. 2022; 32(2): 34-41.
驾驶人危险感知能力影响因素及干预方式综述
(Copyright © 2022, China Occupational Safety and Health Association, Publisher Gai Xue bao)
PMID
unavailable
In order to investigate effects of external intervention on drivers' hazard perception ability. Firstly, description of hazard perception process by different theories were sorted out and perception behavior mechanism was analyzed. Secondly, influence of affecting factors on hazard perception was analyzed, including driving style, driving experience, traffic environment and driving state. Then, research results of five different intervention methods with their features were introduced. Finally, limitations of existing researches were analyzed from the aspects of duration of intervention effect, evaluation index and transfer effect, and future development direction was discussed. The results show that it is significant to build a database of typical traffic hazard scenes in China and design a standard perception test system as well as formulate relevant regulations so as to improve Chinese drivers' general hazard perception ability.
Language: en