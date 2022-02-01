|
Citation
Huang J, Zhang X. China Saf. Sci. J. 2022; 32(2): 192-199.
Vernacular Title
以南疆为例的区域暴恐袭击风险评估
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, China Occupational Safety and Health Association, Publisher Gai Xue bao)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
In order to examine high-risk areas of violent terrorist attacks and promote refined public security management, with southern Xinjiang, China as an example, gridded socio-economic data, remote sensing data, POI data, and other multi-source geospatial data were used to build a risk assessment indicator system of violent terrorist attacks from three aspects, namely occurrence probability of terrorists, preference of their target, and potential consequences of the attacks. Then, weights of geospatial indicators were determined according to AHP-Entropy method and cluster analysis method, and spatial distribution of attack risks on 30″ × 30″ (approximately 1 km×1 km) fine-granulated grids in southern Xinjiang was obtained. The results show that the high-risk grids of violent terrorist attacks in the area are mainly located in some cities and towns in Kashgar, Hotan and Aksu, which are consistent with distribution of historical attack events, therefore indicating the rationality and feasibility of proposed evaluation indicator model.
Language: en