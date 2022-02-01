Abstract

In order to further explore causes of serious conflicts in transition areas of expressway reconstruction and expansion, a high-precision radar was used to collect real-time status data of vehicles, and k-means clustering was carried out on initial velocity and acceleration of a single vehicle. Then, based on conflict rate and road accident rate in cluster combination, Pearson coefficient method was adopted to determine serious conflicts threshold, and a binomial Logistic model was established integrating factors of vehicles, traffic flow and roads in transition areas to analyze influence degree of serious conflict factors. The results show that there are serious conflicts when velocity ranges from 45.50 to 85.68 km/h, and acceleration ranges from -3.53 to -1.31 m/s2 or velocity ranges from 27.65 and 34.96 km/h, and acceleration from 1.77 and 3.04 m/s2. The vehicle type, traffic volume, average speed, acceleration and driving angle per unit length have significant influence on probability of conflicts, and by diverting large vehicles through traffic organization, increasing radius of circle curves in transition areas and setting reasonable speed limit signs, the probability can be effectively reduced.



为深入探究高速公路改扩建转换区发生严重冲突的原因，使用高精度雷达采集单车实时状态数据，对单车区间初速度与加速度进行K-means聚类组合。基于聚类组合内的冲突率与路段事故率，采用Pearson系数法确定车辆的严重冲突阈值。融合转换区单车、交通流和道路因素建立二项Logistic模型，分析严重冲突因素的影响程度。结果表明：速度在45.50～85.68 km/h且加速度在-3.53～-1.31 m/s~2区间，或速度在27.65～34.96 km/h且加速度在1.77～3.04 m/s~2区间存在严重冲突；车型、交通量、平均速度、加速度、单位长度行驶转角对发生严重冲突概率有非常显著的影响；通过交通组织分流大型车、增大转换区圆曲线半径、设置合理的限速标志，能有效降低高速公路改扩建转换区的严重冲突风险。

