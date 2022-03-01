Abstract

In order to improve statistics and analysis of offshore oil accidents in China, firstly, relevant laws, regulations, standards and guidelines were analyzed to clarify definition of these accidents and specify their gradation and classification. Then, a comparative analysis was conducted on current regulations or practices regarding accident classification and gradation of the State Council, Ministry of Emergency Management, industries of different fields, three Barrel of Oil and international oil companies. Finally, scope and definition of offshore oil accidents were proposed, as well as the new gradation and classification, including their specification or applicable situation. The results show that based on the previous classification released by the Ministry of Emergency Management of People's Republic of China, accident classification can be expanded to eight types including thirty-nine sub-types in China. And on the basis of previous gradation by the State Council, accidents can be graded into six levels in China.



为促进我国海洋石油安全事故统计分析工作，首先，通过分析当前海洋石油安全事故法规、标准、指南等文献，进一步明确我国海洋石油安全事故定义，细化事故分类与分级；然后，对比分析国务院、应急管理部、国内不同行业、"三桶油"企业以及国际石油公司等在海洋石油安全事故分类与分级的规定或做法；最后，阐释海洋石油安全事故范围和定义，并分类分级，说明其含义或适用情形。结果表明：在应急管理部海洋石油安全事故分类基础上，将我国海洋石油安全事故扩充为8个大类39个小类；在国务院事故等级划分基础上，将我国海洋石油安全事故分为6个等级。

