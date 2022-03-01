|
Cao Y. China Saf. Sci. J. 2022; 32(3): 18-24.
我国海洋石油安全事故分类与分级研究
(Copyright © 2022, China Occupational Safety and Health Association, Publisher Gai Xue bao)
unavailable
In order to improve statistics and analysis of offshore oil accidents in China, firstly, relevant laws, regulations, standards and guidelines were analyzed to clarify definition of these accidents and specify their gradation and classification. Then, a comparative analysis was conducted on current regulations or practices regarding accident classification and gradation of the State Council, Ministry of Emergency Management, industries of different fields, three Barrel of Oil and international oil companies. Finally, scope and definition of offshore oil accidents were proposed, as well as the new gradation and classification, including their specification or applicable situation. The results show that based on the previous classification released by the Ministry of Emergency Management of People's Republic of China, accident classification can be expanded to eight types including thirty-nine sub-types in China. And on the basis of previous gradation by the State Council, accidents can be graded into six levels in China.
