Zhang X, Pan C, Lin W, Xu J. China Saf. Sci. J. 2022; 32(3): 25-32.
山地城市多车道交织区驾驶人心理负荷研究
(Copyright © 2022, China Occupational Safety and Health Association, Publisher Gai Xue bao)
In order to clarify characteristics of drivers' deceleration behaviors when driving in multi-lane interweaving areas of urban roads and its correlation with their psychological load, field driving tests were carried out. Drivers' electrocardiograph signals and vehicle operating parameters were collected, and the relationship between characteristics of their heart rate change and deceleration behaviors was analyzed by dividing them into two types according to different lane changing states. The results show that in the interweaving areas, psychological load of drivers in non-interference states is significantly greater than that in interference states, but the latter features more frequent psychological fluctuations. Female drivers are more likely to have a greater psychological load than male ones when entering interweaving sections. In both interference and non-interference states, drivers' heart rate growth rate demonstrates high partial correlation with the maximum deceleration, that is, the latter has a greater impact on the former.
Language: en