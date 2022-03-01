|
Li C, Deng X, Shi Y, Sun D, Jiao Y. China Saf. Sci. J. 2022; 32(3): 90-97.
社区户内燃气泄漏动态预警模型
(Copyright © 2022, China Occupational Safety and Health Association, Publisher Gai Xue bao)
In order to improve gas leakage warning performance for community safety, a dynamic early warning model for household gas leakage was proposed. Firstly, indoor gas data of each home in the community were collected by using wireless sensor network, and uploaded to the cloud by smart gateway. Secondly, inputs of random forest algorithm were optimized by utilizing fuzzy control algorithm to reduce interference of features with lower importance on the cloud platform, based on which a fuzzy-random forest model was established with optimized data as input of random forest algorithm and leakage grade as output. Then, a visual module was developed to present gas leakage grade of each home. Finally, the model's effectiveness was verified through simulation test under lab conditions based on historical gas data collected form a certain community in Beijing. The results show that this model can effectively improve ability of online monitoring and dynamic early warning of gas leaks in the community. Compared with other algorithms, the fuzzy-random forest algorithm shows better performance in detecting early small leaks.
