Abstract

In order to explore the visual perception and load characteristics of drivers in the process of overtaking on prairie highways, a driving test was carried out on typical prairie secondary roads. Drivers' eye movement data were collected, and change characteristics and load difference of typical eye movement indexes during free driving and overtaking vehicles of different types were analyzed and compared. The results show that the gaze duration, gaze rate, and saccade frequency of drivers during overtaking are significantly greater than free driving, and there is difference between vehicle types. The gaze point range is concentrated during overtaking, and gaze shift mode is fixed. For the case of overtaking a small vehicle, the probability of drivers' gaze point shifting between road ahead and the rear side mirror is greater than that of a large vehicle. The blinking time of drivers during overtaking is significantly lower than that of free driving. All these indicate that instantaneous increase in demand for driving tasks during overtaking leads to sudden changes in drivers' gaze characteristics and a significant increase in mental load.



为探究草原公路借道超车过程中驾驶人的视觉感知及负荷特征，开展典型草原二级公路实驾试验，采集驾驶人在自由行驶及借道超车过程中的眼动数据，对比分析驾驶人在自由行驶及超越不同车型车辆过程中典型眼动指标的变化特征及负荷的差异性。结果表明：驾驶人在超车过程中的注视时长、注视频率、眼跳频率均显著大于自由行驶工况，且大小车型之间存在差异；超车过程中驾驶人的注视点范围集中，注视转移模式固定；在超越小型车辆时，驾驶人注视点在前方道路与后侧视镜之间的转移概率大于大型车辆；超车过程中驾驶人的眨眼时长显著低于自由行驶工况。说明超车工况驾驶任务需求的瞬时增加会导致驾驶人的注视特征出现突变，精神负荷出现显著增加。

Language: en