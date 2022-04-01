Abstract

In order to improve child occupants' safety on school buses under mixed conditions, protective performance of normally-open airbag was optimized. Firstly, injury thresholds of 6-year-old and 12-year-old children were determined. Secondly, a simulation model of school buses was established and verified by sled test data, and a coupling model of school buses and normally-open airbag was built. Finally, based on different combinations of collision conditions and child ages, six mixed conditions were established. Finally, a response surface proxy model was constructed with airbag's main design parameters as optimization factors and weighted injury criterion as optimization target. The results show that according to improved NSGA-Ⅱ algorithm, the optimal configuration is upper strap length at 0.258 8 m, height of installation position at 0.385 6 m, initial pressure of exhaust at 1.199 6×105 Pa, and its opening degree at 0.98. And under mixed conditions, normally-open airbag with optimal configuration can minimize risk of injuries in child occupants.



为提升混杂工况下校车儿童乘员的安全性，对常开式安全气囊的保护性能开展优化设计。首先，明确6、12岁儿童的损伤阈值；然后，基于台车试验数据，构建与验证校车仿真模型，并搭建校车--常开式安全气囊耦合模型；最后，基于校车碰撞工况与儿童年龄的不同组合，建立6种混杂工况，决选常开式安全气囊的主要设计参数为优化因素，以加权伤害指标为优化目标，构建响应面代理模型。结果表明：利用改进型NSGA-Ⅱ算法，权衡确定上部拉带长度0.258 8 m,安装点高度0.385 6 m,泄气阀开启压力1.199 6×10~5 Pa,泄气阀开度1.98为最优配置；混杂工况下，具备最优配置的常开式安全气囊可最大限度地降低儿童乘员的损伤风险。

Language: en