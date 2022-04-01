|
Qin Y, Li Q, Zhao P, Bao F, Xie J. China Saf. Sci. J. 2022; 32(4): 141-147.
基于多分类Adaboost算法的驾驶人风险感知倾向研究
In order to prevent and reduce road traffic accidents, multi-class Adaboost SAMME algorithm was applied to identify risk perception tendency of different drivers. Firstly, perception utility of 56 drivers was quantified based on traffic conflict analysis method. Then, drivers' behavior characterization parameters in 6 risky situations were obtained through KMRTDS driving simulator. Finally, linear discriminant analysis (LDA) and Adaboost SAMME algorithm were employed to gradually construct a classification and prediction model for drivers' risk perception tendency based on driving behavior data, and k-fold cross-validation method was adopted to evaluate the model's effectiveness. The results show that the accuracy of proposed model is up to 92.9%, and it can effectively identify risk perception tendency of different drivers which are divided into three risk perception types, namely safe type, radical type, and compound type.
