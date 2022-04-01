Abstract

In order to improve efficiency of typhoon case retrieval method, spatio-temporal nature of typhoon hazards and importance differences regarding case attributes and information integrity were studied. Spatio-temporal trajectory similarities were measured using FastDTW algorithm, and a set of historical cases similar to target typhoon path was established. To highlight importance differences between case attributes, an optimized model of CCSD method was used to determine attribute weights. Subsequently, case similarity was obtained by aggregating that of attributes. Then, considering spatio-temporal trajectory similarities and case similarities based on disaster information, the most similar case was retrieved from the set of historical cases, and an emergency plan regarding target typhoon trajectory was generated. Finally, the method was applied to real examples. The results show that the proposed method retrieves the most similar historical case by measuring spatio-temporal trajectory similarities of typhoons, determining attribute weights and synthesizing resulting information to ensure that the generated emergency plan is comprehensive and accurate with respect to the target typhoon.



为提高台风案例检索的效率，研究台风灾害时空性、案例属性的重要性差异和信息完整性。通过FastDTW算法测算台风灾害时空轨迹相似度，构建与目标台风路径相似的历史案例集；为凸显不同案例属性间的重要性差异，采用关联系数标准差（CCSD）方法的优化模型来确定案例属性权重，并集结案例属性相似度，得到案例相似度；综合考虑时空轨迹相似度和基于灾害信息的案例相似度，检索相似历史案例集，得到最相似历史台风灾害，进而生成目标台风的应急方案；再对该方法进行实例应用。结果表明：该方法通过对台风的时空轨迹相似度测算、属性权重确定和信息合成，可检索到最相似历史案例，生成的应急方案更加全面、精确，贴近目标台风。

