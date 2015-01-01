Abstract

The factors affecting urban rail tunnel construction projects are very complex and are influenced by many factors such as the social environment, the construction process, and the way construction is managed. These influencing factors interact with each other, leading to the complexity of the development risks of this type of project. However, at present, the research on engineering construction risk is mainly focused on the field of housing construction, and there are few researches on the risk of urban tunnel construction. At the same time, with the continuous development of urbanization, the coverage of urban underground rail transport is increasing, so it is of great theoretical and practical significance to study the construction process of urban underground tunnels. This paper uses the literature collection method and the LDA model to initially identify the impact factors, and on this basis, the final set of evaluation impact factors is determined by means of expert interviews. Based on the set of influencing factors, the Dematel-ISM model was used to obtain a comprehensive analysis of the factors affecting urban rail tunnel construction projects by comparing topological maps and obtaining a Dematel-ISM model diagram with a cause-effect reachable hierarchy. Finally, the results obtained are applied to the actual development to verify the validity of the model. The results of the study show that construction operation, sequence arrangement, and procedure selection are the key influencing factors for safety risks in urban rail tunnel construction projects.

Language: en