Journal Article

Citation

Shoib S, Chandradasa M, Saeed F, Armiya'u AY, Roza TH, Őri D, Jakhar J, Rodrigues-Silva N, Banerjee D. Front. Psychiatry 2022; 13: e894524.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)

DOI

10.3389/fpsyt.2022.894524

PMID

35845441

PMCID

PMC9283681

Abstract

Suicide is a global health issue that needs to be addressed. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an increased mental health burden. Stigma has obstructed efforts to prevent suicide as individuals who need urgent support do not seek appropriate help. The influence of stigma is likely to grow in tandem with the COVID-19 pandemic. The stigmatization of persons with mental illnesses is widespread worldwide, and it has substantial effects on both the individual and society. Our viewpoints aim to address the probable link between stigma and suicide in the wake of the current pandemic and propose ideas for reducing suicide-related stigma.


Language: en

Keywords

mental health; suicide; COVID-19; stigma; psychiatry

