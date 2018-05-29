SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Abrial E, Chalancon B, Leaune E, Brunelin J, Wallon M, Moll F, Barakat N, Hoestlandt B, Fourier A, Simon L, Magnin C, Hermand M, Poulet E. Front. Psychiatry 2022; 13: e916640.

Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media

10.3389/fpsyt.2022.916640

35845461

PMC9276973

INTRODUCTION: Suicide is the fourth leading cause of death in youth. Previous suicide attempts are among the strongest predictors of future suicide re-attempt. However, the lack of data and understanding of suicidal re-attempt behaviors in this population makes suicide risk assessment complex and challenging in clinical practice. The primary objective of this study is to determine the rate of suicide re-attempts in youth admitted to the emergency department after a first suicide attempt. The secondary objectives are to explore the clinical, socio-demographic, and biological risk factors that may be associated with re-attempted suicide in adolescents and young adults.

METHODS: We have developed a single-center prospective and naturalistic study that will follow a cohort of 200 young people aged 16 to 25 years admitted for a first suicide attempt to the emergency department of Lyon, France. The primary outcome measure will be the incidence rate of new suicide attempts during 3 months of follow-up. Secondary outcomes to investigate predictors of suicide attempts will include several socio-demographic, clinical and biological assessments: blood and hair cortisol levels, plasma pro- and mature Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor (BDNF) isoforms proportion, previous infection with toxoplasma gondii, and C-Reactive Protein (CRP), orosomucoid, fibrinogen, interleukin (IL)-6 inflammatory markers.

DISCUSSION: To our knowledge, the present study is the first prospective study specifically designed to assess the risk of re-attempting suicide and to investigate the multidimensional predictive factors associated with re-attempting suicide in youth after a first suicide attempt. The results of this study will provide a unique opportunity to better understand whether youth are an at-risk group for suicide re-attempts, and will help us identify predictive factors of suicide re-attempt risk that could be translated into clinical settings to improve psychiatric care in this population. CLINICAL TRIAL REGISTRATION: ClinicalTrials.gov, identifier: NCT03538197, first registered on 05/29/2018. The first patient was enrolled 05/22/2018.


young adults; Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor; cortisol; inflammation; predicting; suicide attempt; toxoplasmosis

