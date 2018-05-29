|
Abrial E, Chalancon B, Leaune E, Brunelin J, Wallon M, Moll F, Barakat N, Hoestlandt B, Fourier A, Simon L, Magnin C, Hermand M, Poulet E. Front. Psychiatry 2022; 13: e916640.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
35845461
INTRODUCTION: Suicide is the fourth leading cause of death in youth. Previous suicide attempts are among the strongest predictors of future suicide re-attempt. However, the lack of data and understanding of suicidal re-attempt behaviors in this population makes suicide risk assessment complex and challenging in clinical practice. The primary objective of this study is to determine the rate of suicide re-attempts in youth admitted to the emergency department after a first suicide attempt. The secondary objectives are to explore the clinical, socio-demographic, and biological risk factors that may be associated with re-attempted suicide in adolescents and young adults.
young adults; Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor; cortisol; inflammation; predicting; suicide attempt; toxoplasmosis