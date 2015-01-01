Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore the influence of family-related factors on suicide-related behaviors of patients with major depression disorder, and to provide scientific evidence for effective preventive measures.



METHODS: A total of 852 outpatients at Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University were enrolled in this cross-sectional study from April 2019 to January 2021. The general demographic information and family-related information of the patients were collected via a general information questionnaire, the Family Assessment Device, the Egna Minnen av Barndoms Uppfostran, and the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire.



RESULTS: Participants without suicide-related behaviors accounted for 10.45% of the total sample, those with suicidal ideation accounted for 47.54%, those with suicidal plans accounted for 24.77% and with suicidal attempts for 17.25%. Patients with major depression disorder who have lower education level, who were separated from their parents, who have severely impaired family function, who experienced childhood abuse, and whose parents adopted apathetic and severe child-rearing styles had a higher risk of suicide-related behaviors. In the multivariate regression model, degree of major depression disorder, education and child-rearing style were independent risk factors for suicide-related behaviors.



CONCLUSION: Patients with major depression disorder who have been separated from their parents, have severely impaired family function, were abused in childhood or have been exposed to improper childrearing styles have a greater risk of suicide. Family-related factors play a predictive role in suicide in patients with major depression disorder. More attention should be paid to family-related factors to reduce the occurrence of suicidal ideation and attempt.

