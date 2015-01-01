Abstract

Falls are a significant cause of disability internationally. The purpose of this exploratory study was to examine the effectiveness of a community fall prevention program, Stepping On (SO), using nine student physical therapists and program faculty in a rural setting. A mixed-methods design was utilized. Students partnered with older adults to master exercises, demonstrate floor recovery techniques, and manage community navigation in line with program fidelity. A descriptive survey assessed program outcomes. Students participated in a follow-up focus group to discuss perspectives on their role in the program. One hundred and seventeen community-dwelling older adults (mean age: 75.2 ± 8.5) completed the program. Participants who lived alone were likely to limit their activities because of fear of falling (p = .045). Following SO most subjects (87.7%) described having a better understanding of falls and their causes, with a plan to arise from the floor (82.6%). Focus group themes underscored students' opportunity to facilitate, reinforce safety during mobility activities, and motivate participants. Furthermore, an increased awareness of other professions' contribution to fall prevention was noted. Following a community fall prevention program, older adults have a better understanding of fall prevention and plan for floor recovery. In turn, student coaching skills are reinforced.

Language: en