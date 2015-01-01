Abstract

In this present paper, the principles of optimal control theory is applied to a non-linear mathematical model for the population dynamics of criminal gangs with variability in the sub-population. To decrease (minimize) the progression rate of susceptible populations with no access to crime prevention programs from joining criminal gangs and increase (maximize) the rate of arrested and prosecution of criminals, we incorporate time-dependent control functions. These two functions represent the crime prevention strategy for the susceptible population and case finding control for the criminal gang population, in a limited-resource setting. Furthermore, we present a cost-effectiveness analysis for crime control intervention-related benefits to ascertain the most cost-effective and efficient optimal control strategy. The optimal control functions presented herein are solved by employing the Runge-Kutta Method of order four. Numerical results are demonstrated for different scenarios to exemplify the impact of the controls on the criminal gangs' population.

