Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIM: Bipolar disorder (BD) is one of the most challenging psychiatric disorders in the management area that can lead to functional, occupational, and cognitive disorders. Without proper care, this complication can lead to profound psychological challenges and even death. The aim of this study is to design a minimum data set (MDS) for BD.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This descriptive cross-sectional study was conducted in two steps. In the first step, a survey was conducted in PubMed, Web of Science, and SCOPUS databases to identify the demographic, managerial, and clinical data elements. Then, the required data elements were extracted from the studies by the data extraction form and used in a questionnaire. In the second step, to confirm the data element set, the designed questionnaire was distributed and collected among 20 psychiatrists and subspecialists during a two-stage Delphi technique. Descriptive statistics (frequency and mean) were conducted to analyze the data.



RESULTS: Totally, 112 managerial and clinical data elements in 14 categories were extracted from the studies. Based on the experts' opinion and their consensus, 88 necessary data elements were considered to bipolar MDS. "Medication nonadherence," "history of suicide," and "substance abuse and addiction" were the most important data elements.



CONCLUSION: In this study, an MDS was designed for BD. Providing this MDS, in addition to improving the clinical processes, it is possible to help electronic system designers and health data managers to know what information should be included in the health systems or any kind of self-care or self-management software to meet the information needs of these patients.

Language: en