SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sheikhbardsiri H, Salahi S, Abdollahi M, Bardsiri TI, Sahebi A, Aminizadeh M. J. Educ. Health Promot. 2022; 11: e173.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Medknow Publications)

DOI

10.4103/jehp.jehp_1026_21

PMID

35847127

PMCID

PMC9277723

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Taking exercise in health sector is one of the important steps to implement the disaster risk management programs, especially preparedness phase. The present study aimed to identify indexes and factors affecting successful evaluation of disasters preparedness exercises in hot wash stage.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: This study was a qualitative content analysis. Data were collected by purposeful sampling through in-depth and semi-structured individual interviews with 25 health professionals in the field of disasters. The data were analyzed using directed content analysis method by which the initial codes were extracted after transcribing the recorded interviews and immersing them in the data analysis. The initial codes were reviewed, classified, and subdivided into several stages to determine the main classes.

RESULTS: The data analysis resulted in the production of 24 initial codes, 5 subcategories, 2 main categories of "evaluation and exercise debriefing" and "modification of programs and promotion of exercise operational functions" under the original theme of "exercise immediate feedback." CONCLUSION: This study can be considered a suitable standard guide for health care organizations to evaluate successfully disasters exercises in hot wash stage, maintain and promote their preparedness, and properly respond to disasters.


Language: en

Keywords

evaluation; Disaster; emergency; preparedness; exercise; health system; hot wash

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print