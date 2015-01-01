Abstract

BACKGROUND: Taking exercise in health sector is one of the important steps to implement the disaster risk management programs, especially preparedness phase. The present study aimed to identify indexes and factors affecting successful evaluation of disasters preparedness exercises in hot wash stage.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This study was a qualitative content analysis. Data were collected by purposeful sampling through in-depth and semi-structured individual interviews with 25 health professionals in the field of disasters. The data were analyzed using directed content analysis method by which the initial codes were extracted after transcribing the recorded interviews and immersing them in the data analysis. The initial codes were reviewed, classified, and subdivided into several stages to determine the main classes.



RESULTS: The data analysis resulted in the production of 24 initial codes, 5 subcategories, 2 main categories of "evaluation and exercise debriefing" and "modification of programs and promotion of exercise operational functions" under the original theme of "exercise immediate feedback." CONCLUSION: This study can be considered a suitable standard guide for health care organizations to evaluate successfully disasters exercises in hot wash stage, maintain and promote their preparedness, and properly respond to disasters.

Language: en