Citation
Sheikhbardsiri H, Salahi S, Abdollahi M, Bardsiri TI, Sahebi A, Aminizadeh M. J. Educ. Health Promot. 2022; 11: e173.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Medknow Publications)
DOI
PMID
35847127
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Taking exercise in health sector is one of the important steps to implement the disaster risk management programs, especially preparedness phase. The present study aimed to identify indexes and factors affecting successful evaluation of disasters preparedness exercises in hot wash stage.
Language: en
Keywords
|
evaluation; Disaster; emergency; preparedness; exercise; health system; hot wash