Abstract

Shooting distances are utilized, among other forensic input, to position shooters and victims at the crime scene. Shooting distance estimation is done, mainly under the knowledge or assumption, that no intervening object has been present between the target and the muzzle. In the analysis of clothing items of victims that have been involved in a shootout, it is assumed that most of the marks and materials are left on the outer layers of clothing. The outer layers, not the inner layers, are the first objects the bullet meets. Consequently, undergarments are often disregarded for shooting distance estimation as they are not assumed to contain sufficient information in the form of marks or materials. In light of the above, it is the standard operating procedure in some forensic laboratories not to examine underwear. In this case report, the forensic examiners started by the implementation of standard operating procedures, thus examining only the outer layers of clothing of the victims. A thorough visual examination of the various clothing items led a forensic examiner to decide to extend the standard operating procedures, and try and examine an undergarment of one of the victims as well. The interpretation of examination products led to different scene reconstruction, one that may have led to a different interpretation of evidence. In this case, simply sticking to standard operating procedures might have led to less accurate crime scene reconstruction. This case report comes to stress the importance of thorough inspection of forensic exhibits, and scientific and critical thinking about different scenarios. Moreover, it demonstrates how the case-by-case approach in shooting distance estimation may add meaningful information, and eventually-bring us even closer to the truth.

