Abstract

Recently, there has been increased concern over the effect of repetitive head impacts (RHIs, both concussive and subconcussive impacts) on long-term brain health. This concern has led researchers and policy makers to consider establishing RHI thresholds in order to mitigate the potential long-term effects of RHI exposure. However, the concept of thresholding relies on twin streams of information: 1) biomedical research relevant to the short and long-term risks of exposure to RHIs, and 2) societal standards for "acceptable risk." In the case of RHI, these streams of information have not been cogently combined to inform sensible policy making. In the current editorial, we discuss how the history of radiation safety provides an instructive example of an approach to ford these two streams to derive actionable clinically relevant policies surrounding RHI exposures.

