|
Citation
|
Nolin MC, Bőthe B, Bergeron S, Godbout N, Daspe M, Vaillancourt-Morel MP. J. Sex Marital Ther. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35848486
|
Abstract
|
This study examined the mediating role of emotions related to sexual violence in adulthood in the associations between social reactions to sexual violence disclosure and sexual outcomes. Self-reported data were collected from 324 women reporting sexual violence and path analyses were conducted among the 264 women (81.5%) who disclosed their most recent sexual violence experience.
Language: en