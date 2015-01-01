|
Rojas Huerta AV. Población y Salud en Mesoamérica 2022; 19(2): e46929.
(Copyright © 2022, Centro Centroamericano de Pobliación, Universidad de Costa Rica)
35846347
INTRODUCTION: Frailty is an indicator of health status in old age and a common clinical syndrome in older adults that carries an increased risk of poor health outcomes, including falls, incidents of disability, hospitalization, and mortality. This study aimed to identify the different trajectories of frailty and the factors related to frailty among Mexican older adults over time.
Elderly people; Aging, Multilevel Analysis; Frailty index, Social determinants of health; Life Course; Longitudinal study; MHAS; Sex differences