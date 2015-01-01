Abstract

There is evidence that women in Ethiopia often face disrespect and abuse in health care facilities during childbirth. Disrespect and abuse (D&A) violate women's right to dignified, respectful health care and decrease their trust in health care facilities. There is a need for more insight into women's perspectives on D&A during childbirth in different contexts. Therefore, this study aimed to explore women's perspectives on D&A during childbirth in a teaching hospital in South-West Ethiopia. A qualitative study was conducted from November 2017 to February 2018 using in-depth interviews and focus group discussions. Postnatal women were purposively chosen and scheduled for interviews six weeks postpartum. Data saturation occurred once 32 women were interviewed, and four focus group discussions were conducted. A thematic analysis method was used to analyse the data using MAXQDA qualitative analysis software. Three main themes emerged from the data: disrespect and abuse, its contributors, and perceived consequences. The subthemes of D&A include neglected care, non-consented care, physical abuse, lack of privacy, loss of autonomy, objectification, lack of companionship, and verbal abuse. The subthemes of contributors include health care provider-related, health care system-related, and women-related contributors. The subthemes of perceived consequences include the fear of using health care facilities. Women in Ethiopia experienced D&A. Health system factors, such as the teaching environment and scarcity of supplies, contribute the most to the identified D&A. Therefore, providers, administrators, training institutions, and researchers must collaborate to address these health system factors to reduce disrespect and abuse during childbirth in teaching hospitals.

