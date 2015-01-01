Abstract

Disasters are events in which "widespread disruption and damage to a community exceeds its ability to cope and overwhelms its resources."1 The people of Texas have experienced more than disruptions--they know that disasters can impact their families and communities. Disasters can also cause physical trauma for pregnant people and infants2 and are associated with other complications in pregnancy and birth.3



In 2017, approximately 100,000 homes along the Texas gulf coast were destroyed by Hurricane Harvey. Many communities were still reeling from Hurricane Harvey when in February of 2021, Winter Storm Uri caused millions to lose access to electricity during life-threatening cold temperatures across the Northwest and into the Southern United States. The historic winter storm was linked to the deaths of 210 Texans, primarily from hypothermia, vehicle crashes, carbon monoxide poisoning, and chronic medical conditions compounded by the severe weather. Of the deaths attributed to the storm, at least one child froze, and three others died from a house fire after using their fireplace to keep warm after losing access to electricity.



Disasters can exacerbate pre-existing structural vulnerabilities4 which is a serious concern for maternal and infant health in Texas. In addition to pediatric health concerns, maternal mortality doubled in Texas between 2011 and 2012, causing a renewed concern about the root causes of maternal deaths. However, there has been less attention on the topic of maternal and infant well-being in disasters, and how to prevent harm in disasters for this specific group of the population...

