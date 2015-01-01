|
Citation
|
Banerjee D, Rao TSS. J. Psychosexual Health 2022; 4(1): 11-13.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Marriage is an anthropological, cultural, and legal institution, that establishes socially sanctioned rights and obligations between individuals. In many cultures, marriage forms the basis for acknowledgement of sexual relationships. However, sexual violence and physical aggression within marriages have traditionally formed a grey legal area. Marital rape refers to "forcible sexual assault or violence by one spouse towards the other."1 In other words, it's the act of sexual intercourse with a spouse without his/her spouse's consent. Though historically establishing sexual relationship between the married couple was considered as a "right" in many societies, the context of consent becomes equally important as among nonmarried individuals. Twentieth century onward, there has been growing international conventions and voices against sexual and intimate partner violence in marriages (more specifically for sexual violence against women).2 However, in spite of the known devastating consequences of any form of forcible sexual encounter, marital rape has remained under the shadow of legal ambiguity in many nations, outside the criminal law and widely tolerated.
Language: en