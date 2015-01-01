|
Mukhtar S, Mukhtar S. J. Psychosexual Health 2022; 4(2): 80-94.
INTRODUCTION:Aurat March?the women?s rights movement has left an indelible imprint on a contradictive ensemble of a revolutionary women?s rights demand in a conventional socializing segment of society. Women?s March is an intersectional, intergenerational and inclusive feminist discourse centrally concerned with the health, education, engagement, advocacy, gender equality, freedom and empowerment. Anecdotal discourse of Aurat March, enacted amidst COVID-19 pandemic, is centrally concerned with achieving space in private and public sphere and equal sexual and reproductive rights in the marriage institution.
Aurat March; COVID-19; feminism; marital rape; sexual and reproductive rights; sexual coercion