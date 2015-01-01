Abstract

The rapid contemporary development of wearable devices offers non-invasive and effective approaches for monitoring the human brain. Recent studies have investigated the prediction of epileptic seizures (ESs) using wearable measurements, such as scalp electroencephalography and functional near-infrared spectroscopy. The signal processing tasks are the core component of emerging closed-loop ES prediction (ESP) systems. Various research groups have introduced many state-of-the-art signal processing techniques to improve ESP performance. Wearable measurements consider low frequency and low spatial resolution characteristics. In this paper, we provide a comprehensive review of signal processing techniques including preprocessing, feature extraction, dimensionality reduction and classification schemes for ESP systems. Trends and concerns of ESP studies at the end of the manuscript.

