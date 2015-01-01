SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Stephens TN, Tilden C, Bunge EL. J. Technol. Behav. Sci. 2022; 7(1): 57-62.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s41347-021-00194-7

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Online delivery of mental health resources and interventions has many benefits, including scalability. This may be particularly relevant when in-person services are limited and researchers need to transition their work to online platforms. This report aims to describe the challenges experienced in a pilot study of an online program (Teen Wellness [TW]) for adolescents and outline first step considerations for conducting online research with adolescents. A total of 16 participants (Mage = 13.125; 43.8% female) in an after-school program engaged with TW. The usefulness was rated 7.62 out of 10 and 68.8% of participants completed all modules. Significant changes in the adolescents' satisfaction with "self" (p = 0.035) and "friendships" (p = 0.035) were observed. The pilot study informs researchers doing their first steps in online research with adolescents. Basic considerations are related to determining the desired level of human support and setting, the consent-assent process, designing or utilizing an existing online resource, utilizing agile design, and including adolescent feedback.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescents; Implementation science; Internet; Online research; Wellness

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print