Abstract

After a long policy development process under Presidents Kennedy and Johnson, the High-Speed Ground Transportation Act of 1965 was enacted. Section One of the Act called for developing futuristic ground transport systems with, for example, high-speed vehicles floating on cushions of air over specialised guideways and inside vacuum tubes. These unconventional technologies were conceived and promoted by aerospace companies and military agencies that exercised increasing influence within the federal government after World War II. During the implementation of the 1965 Act, contractors such as Grumman Aerospace made tangible progress towards a prototype air-cushion system. However, just when it was ready for testing, President Nixon changed course and terminated the Section One programme in 1972. An important lesson derived from this generally unknown chapter in American transport history is that the promotion of futuristic technologies by powerful corporations creates seductive, but often perilous choices for governments.

