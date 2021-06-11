Abstract

Since the first Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) implementation in 2009, most of the performance studies developed for this type of interchange have been based on simulations and historical crash data, with a small number of studies using Automated Traffic Signal Performance Measures (ATSPM). Simulation models require considerable effort to collect volumes and to model actual controller operations. Safety studies based on historical crashes usually require from 3 to 5 years of data collection. ATSPMs rely on sensing equipment. This study describes the use of connected vehicle trajectory data to analyze the performance of a DDI located in the metropolitan area of Fort Wayne, IN. An extension of the Purdue Probe Diagram (PPD) is proposed to assess the levels of delay, progression, and saturation. Further, an additional PPD variation is presented that provides a convenient visualization to qualitatively understand progression patterns and to evaluate queue length for spillback in the critical interior crossover. Over 7000 trajectories and 130,000 GPS points were analyzed between the 7th and the 11th of June 2021 from 5:00 AM to 10:00 PM to estimate the DDI's arrivals on green, level of service, split failures, and downstream blockage. Although this technique was demonstrated for weekdays, the ubiquity of connected vehicle data makes it very easy to adapt these techniques to analysis during special events, winter storms, and weekends. Furthermore, the methodologies presented in this paper can be applied by any agency wanting to assess the performance of any DDI in their jurisdiction.

