Abstract

As people grow older, their cognitive functions undergo changes which may result in uncomfortable driving situations and even increase the risk of accidents. This research aims to understand the neuropsychological aspects of healthy aging and their possible relationship in changes in motor performance or ability. The research methodology is descriptive and includes a collection of basic studies in the scope of neuroscience, driving tasks, and older driver behavior. The final analysis points to certain changes in the functioning of the cerebral cortex and its connections as being responsible for poor performance in some basic driving tasks, but which can be compensated for by means of adapted mechanisms in motor vehicles. This study may contribute as a methodological tool, to the automobile design process, for the selection of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) or other emerging technologies which can compensate cognitive changes, improve safety, comfort and inclusion of older drivers in the future of automobile interior design. We conclude that in normal aging, people may present some cognitive deficits especially linked to the frontal and parietal lobe, which interfere with the necessary driving skills albeit not with the dangerous ones and can be compensated by technological solutions. The main innovation of this article is related to the bibliographical compilation and critical analysis in terms of identifying the neuropsychological aspects of normal human aging and car driving and its relationship with possible contributions from vehicular technology, as well its consider future trends in automotive interior design that should be analysed with caution in order to users inclusion.

