Abstract

The impacts of severe storms on the coastal zone, combined with rapid population growth in this area, have made coastal risk management an urgent need. However, integrated risk assessment can be a challenging task for many locations worldwide, as it normally requires the use of a large amount of data. The Coastal Risk Assessment Framework phase one (CRAF1) is a recently proposed analytical scheme based on empirical models and spatial analysis that combines different indicators to identify storm-induced hotspots. With a high degree of flexibility, the methodology was originally designed to be of broad use. Still, there is little information about the tool applicability in data scarcity conditions. In this study, we show that this approach can be applied, with some simplifications, on data-poor areas, allowing the identification of hotspots considering one or multiple hazards. Here, the coastal risk was assessed for erosion and coastal flooding events with return periods of 10 and 50 years on the Santa Catarina Central Coast. The study area is characterized by the occurrence of storm-induced impacts that historically cause disruption and damage to local communities. Although the components of risk have been assessed using various methods along this sector, to date, no integrated risk analysis has been presented in probabilistic terms. Predicted scenarios for the Santa Catarina Central Coast suggest that extreme episodes may cause several impacts, exposing urban settlements as well local road systems, especially in the municipalities of Tijucas and Florianópolis. The results show that the CRAF1 is an appropriate approach for a first-level risk analysis, even when implemented with poor data resolution, as it effectively points to some of the most vulnerable stretches detected in the study area.

