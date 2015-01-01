Abstract

Previous evidence indicates that problematic social media use (PSMU), anxiety and depression frequently present simultaneously, which may increase symptom severity and related impairment. The main aim of this study is to measure the interconnections between these symptoms in a sample of Chinese university students and explore whether there are differences in the symptom network between men and women. This study uses self-report questionnaires to investigate college students' (N = 916) PSMU, anxiety and depression. Subsequently, the present study (N = 148 high-risk PSMU college students) used network analysis to identify core symptoms, and association between PSMU, anxiety and depression symptoms. Network comparison test was used to determine if the network structure differed between women (n = 57) and men (n = 91).



RESULTS showed that there was a significant (p < 0.01) positive correlation between PSMU with anxiety (r = 0.495) and depression (r = 0.516) severity. Salience was the core symptom in the PSMU symptoms network. Enthusiasm was the core symptom in the symptomatic comorbidity network of PSMU, anxiety and depression. The current study found that there are differences in core symptoms, salience for men and conflict for women. Men and women college students differed in network structure.

Language: en