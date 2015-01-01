SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Thomas L, Egan V. Pers. Individ. Dif. 2022; 196: e111756.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.paid.2022.111756

Previous research suggests that individuals with increased sadistic traits may seek out opportunities to exercise cruelty towards others. This study extends research which has examined the emotional processing of individuals with increased sadistic traits.

RESULTS showed that all dark traits were significantly correlated with experiencing positive emotion in response to violent stimuli. This study also examined the relationship between sadism and the temperamental traits of the behavioural inhibition and approach systems.

RESULTS suggest that sadism could be understood as a high-approach low-avoidance temperamental trait. A structural equation model predicting emotional processing was constructed; a direct pathway was found between sadism and positive emotional responding to violent stimuli and lack of negative emotion to violent stimuli, over and above latent dark tetrad antagonism. Dark tetrad traits were predictive of a deficit in BIS-Anxiety. Implications of these findings are discussed.


Aggression; Dark tetrad; Emotional processing; Everyday (subclinical) sadism; Forensic psychology; Individual differences; Personality; Reinforcement sensitivity theory

