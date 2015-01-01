Abstract

Partner violence is a well-documented issue within research, policing practices, newspapers, and awareness campaigns both domestically and internationally. These stories appear in newspapers, breaking news stories, and across different social media platforms. However, little is known about how the COVID-19 pandemic has influenced societal understandings of victim and offender dynamics during this challenging time globally, particularly those who have multiple marginalised identities. Within Australia, partner violence is typically framed in a singular way where heterosexual women are the victims of heterosexual males. Policy documents, newspapers, television campaigns and statistical data reporting underpin this perception. A recent study undertaken by the primary author found that partner violence awareness within grey literature (literature produced by different organisations and not specifically research-based) is substantively heteronormative. Therefore, to investigate if these perceptions have changed and become more inclusive, this current study was further undertaken to inquire into police responses and media reporting of partner violence during COVID-19. This study analysed grey literature (newspapers) using qualitative content analysis to determine how police and the media portray victims and offenders' experiences of violence during the global pandemic of COVID-19, all within the framework of intersectionality.

Language: en