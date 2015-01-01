Abstract

This study aims to identify the factors that affect level of resilience of transportation infrastructure from different points of view, including construction, and managemfent as well as factors of resilience related to resources, investment, and funding. To fulfill the purpose of the study, a survey was developed.



RESULTS indicated that not only the physical characteristics of a roadway segment but also the characteristics of the construction and management of the roadway influence the level of resilience of transportation infrastructures. Also, knowledge and experience of the management team responsible for the roadway will influence the level of resilience of transportation infrastructures.

